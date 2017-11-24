SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- Australian beauty brand CANVAS is strengthening its presence in Singapore as it officially appoints Maiko Pte Ltd to handle its distribution in Singapore.

The new distributor Maiko will be undertaking all sales, marketing and brand-building activities for CANVAS and its aromatherapy products and skin care series, in Singapore. The company will also be looking to expand the channel of sales for the brand.

Maiko will carry the complete range of products, which includes the brand's hero skincare series such as the Rose Otto Ultra-Regenerating series and Absolute Age Recovery series. Certified Organic aromatherapy products such as Jojoba Oil Virgin Organic and Romance Body Oil will also be available through the Maiko channels.

Sophia Chan and Nadia Chan, founders of Maiko Pte Ltd, said, "We are delighted to be appointed CANVAS's local distributor. Singaporeans are discerning and have a keen eye for quality products with efficacy. We hope to present the brand's range of organic products to meet their skincare needs."

Commenting on the partnership, Eva Leung, General Manager of CANVAS Beauty International Ltd, said "We are pleased to partner with Maiko to heighten consumer interest in organic aromatherapy and skincare solutions. They share our vision of providing natural skincare solutions to those who appreciate it. We are confident of Maiko's capabilities, foresight and passion to manage the brand in Singapore."

Media Contact:

Shannon Teo / Marion Yong

PR Communications Pte Ltd

Tel: (65) 6227 2135 Fax: (65) 6227 3915

Email: Email Contact / Email Contact



