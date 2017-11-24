

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the steepest pace in more than three-and-a-half years in November, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Nikkei flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to a 44-month high of 53.8 in November from 52.8 in October.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, new orders, employment all increased at faster rates in November.



'A cheaper yen and higher material prices have intensified cost pressures, as input price inflation increased to a 35-month high in November,' Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, said.



