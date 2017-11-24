Aria is now the most powerful entry-level desktop 3D printer on the market

Created by EnvisionTEC, the pioneer and leader in DLP 3D printing for 15 years

Aria is manufactured in the United States

EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of 3D printers and materials, today kicks off the holiday season by unveiling Aria, a new generation of entry-level desktop 3D printers that delivers reliable, premium performance.

Priced at $6,999, Aria delivers best-in-class surface finish and accuracy. Built on EnvisionTEC's long-trusted Micro platform for professional 3D printer users, Aria features high-quality components and patented firmware and software that consistently delivers exceptional results. The printer is ideal for desktop makers of jewelry, consumer goods such as toys and miniatures, industrial parts and more.

Aria is now available for purchase online at EnvisionTEC.com/aria, with an estimated delivery date of 4-6 weeks from purchase. Shipping is currently limited to customers in North America and Europe.

"For 15 years, EnvisionTEC has been known for its unwavering commitment to delivering professional-grade 3D printers, and we have never wanted to sell a cheap printer," said CEO Al Siblani. "Today, with the launch of Aria, we remain faithful to our mission of delivering a premium product, but at a more accessible price that gives users a taste of EnvisionTEC's outstanding quality."

Aria features an industrial-grade UV LED light engine, a dual-axis Z slide and a material tray built with optical glass instead of plastic. Z layer resolution can be set at 25, 35 or 50 microns, depending on material. What's more, Aria comes equipped with EnvisionTEC's #15YearsBetter firmware and software, which offers patented grayscaling and exposure strategy techniques for superior performance.

Aria will be offered with a choice of four of EnvisionTEC's most popular materials:

EC500 The highest resolution and crispest lost wax casting material available without sacrificing speed. Ideal for heavier jewelry pieces.

PIC100 Produces castable parts with exceptional detail, including thin walls and intricate features. Three times harder than carving wax and ideal for delicate jewelry.

QView For quick design verification, QView is one of the fastest printing materials offered by EnvisionTEC.

RC90 A high heat-resistant material containing ceramic for building tough, stiff parts in a resolution many regard as the best in 3D printing today. Ideal for building parts to create rubber mold masters, RC90, is used by some of the world's leading technology, entertainment and jewelry manufacturers.

Aria is also an open materials system, but materials must be certified for use by EnvisionTEC.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 configurations of 3D printers based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 140 pending and granted patents. Learn more at EnvisionTEC.com.

