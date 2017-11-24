

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) announced Friday that DISH Network L.L.C. has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



The agreement is for its owned and operated local stations, as well as CBS Sports Network, Pop, and Smithsonian Channel. The channels are currently being restored to DISH customers.



Warren Schlichting, DISH executive vice president of Marketing, Programming and Media Sales, said, 'We are grateful to our customers for their patience this holiday week as months of work has resulted in a deal that delivers CBS for years to come.'



