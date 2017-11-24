Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), pioneer company in the field of bioplasturgy, today announces that it has won EuropaBio's 2017 Most Innovative European Biotech SME Award in the Industrial Biotech category. The Awards program represents a unique annual initiative (now in its eight year) that recognizes innovative biotech small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe and the crucial role that they play in answering some of society's greatest challenges through biotechnology.

CARBIOS was awarded first place for its potential to drastically change the way we handle the lifecycle of plastics and how its innovative approach can significantly contribute to the development of Circular Economy Principle for the entire plastic industry via its enzyme based solutions enabling production of biodegradable plastic products or infinite recycling for PET plastic products. In this last process, building blocks (monomers) can be recovered from the plastic products recycled by enzymatic depolymerisation and can be used to produce new plastics with no loss in quality.

"It is an honour for CARBIOS to receive this award for its pioneering approach based on the use of enzymes, which will bring cutting-edge solutions to produce zero waste plastics for all single use purposes and also infinitely recycle PET based plastics such as bottles and packaging," said Jean-Claude LUMARET, Chief Executive Officer of CARBIOS. "As we work hard to bring our solutions to the market, programs like the EuropaBio SME Awards create an environment of strong support for biotech companies across the board.

About CARBIOS

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations are designed to meet environmental and sustainable development issues faced by global industrial players. Since its creation in 2011, CARBIOS has developed two industrial bioprocesses dedicated to the biodegradation and the biorecycling of polymers. These breakthrough innovations, which are a worldwide premiere, leverage the highly specific properties of enzymes to optimize the performances and the life cycle of plastic and textile materials. CARBIOS' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products, enzymes, technologies, and bioprocesses via the concession of licenses, directly or via joint ventures to major industrial players in the sectors that can make use of the Company's innovative technologies. For instance, CARBIOS created in September 2016, the joint-venture CARBIOLICE, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI investment fund run by Bpifrance. This company, controlled by CARBIOS, will operate the first patented enzymatic biodegradation technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzymated pellets to be used for the production of a new generation of bio-sourced and biodegradable plastics. Since inception, CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company" by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs).

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

About EuropaBio's European Biotech SME Awards 2017

EuropaBio, the European Association for Bioindustries, invited SMEs across Europe to apply for the 8th edition of the Most Innovative European Biotech SME Award. Depending on their field of activity, SMEs could apply in 3 categories: healthcare, agricultural or industrial biotech. Three companies were shortlisted in each category by a jury or biotech experts, with the winners celebrated during a landmark event for SMEs held in the course of European Biotech Week on November 22,2017. The members of EuropaBio are involved in research, development, testing, manufacturing and commercialization of biotech products and processes in human and animal healthcare, diagnostics, bioinformatics, chemicals, crop protection, agriculture, food and environmental products and services. EuropaBio also counts a number of National Biotech Associations in its membership who in turn represent more than 1800 biotech SMEs. EuropaBio's SME Platform focuses its activities on highlighting challenges and financial constraints that biotech SMEs face, and developing policy recommendations to optimise EU and member state funding instruments for biotech SMEs. The SME Platform brings together CEOs of SMEs, National Biotech Associations, Venture Capitalists and private banks, European financial institutions, representatives from the EC, and other interested stakeholders.

