

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased more than initially estimated in September, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 106.4 in September from 107.2 in August. The reading for September was revised down from 106.6.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity dropped to 116.2 in September from 117.7 in the previous month. The flash reading for September was 115.8.



The lagging index came in at 117.2 in September, up from 116.2 in August.



