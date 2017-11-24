Chroma ATE Invested Innovative Nanotech Inc. with Technology Transfer from ITRI to Advancing in Semiconductor Front-end Process Inspection

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Innovative Nanotech Inc., invested by Chroma ATE Inc., signed a contract with Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on Nov. 24 for "Nanoparticles Monitoring Technology" transfer. In addition, ITRI will serve as an important shareholder of Innovative Nanotech. Just a short time ago Innovative Nanotech had been contracted with Hsinchu Science Park for the purpose of developing and creating liquid nanoparticle monitoring systems used in the semiconductor manufacturing process to help improve the yield rate.

Large amount of liquid solutions are often used to clean, grind and etch the wafer surface during the semiconductor manufacturing process and impurities in the solution have an impact on the defect rate. Light scattering particle measurement technology currently cannot precisely detect the size and quantity of solution particles under 20nm, which makes it difficult in controlling the manufacturing process. Also, with development from 20nm to 10nm and even to 7nm, the minimized transistors make the width of current path narrow; therefore, when impurities like nanoparticles appear in solution, it will affect the defect-free rate of the product.

Innovative Nanotech will introduce to semiconductor manufacturers a new generation nanoparticle monitoring system, SuperSizer,whichwill accurately detect the size and quantity of particles above 5nm. This will allow manufacturers to take necessary measures to improve the process according to the monitored results. In addition to the semiconductor manufacturing process, this technology can also be applied to electronics, optoelectronics, and biomedical materials fields.

Innovative Nanotech will expand to a global market by incorporating the sales and marketing channels of Chroma group. Chroma ATE Inc. is a world leading supplier of Automated Test Systems, Intelligent Manufacturing Systems, Turnkey Test and Automation Solutions and has a number of back-end precision measurement product lines in the semiconductor testing field. Innovative Nanotech will become Chroma's semiconductor front-end process testing solutions provider to satisfy the testing requirements of a complete semiconductor manufacturing process.

