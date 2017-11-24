North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Changes to the Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 24, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. ("NADL" or the "Company") announces today that Ørjan Svanevik has resigned as a Director of the Company. Mr. Svanevik has served as a Director since May 2015. The Board would like to thank Mr Svanevik for his contribution over the years and wishes him well in his future pursuits.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.