Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Notice of 2017 Annual Meeting of Members

London, United Kingdom, November 24, 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC announces today that it has scheduled its 2017 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Members will be held on December 8, 2017. Holders of common units at the close of business on November 13, 2017 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The notice, agenda and associated material can be found on our website www.seadrillpartners.com.

AGM Proxy Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2151749/826137.pdf)

AGM Notice 2017 (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2151749/826136.pdf)



