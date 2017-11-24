sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Notice of 2017 Annual Meeting of Members

London, United Kingdom, November 24, 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC announces today that it has scheduled its 2017 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Members will be held on December 8, 2017. Holders of common units at the close of business on November 13, 2017 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The notice, agenda and associated material can be found on our website www.seadrillpartners.com.
AGM Proxy Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2151749/826137.pdf)
AGM Notice 2017 (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2151749/826136.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire

