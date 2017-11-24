Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Cham Paper Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cham Paper Group launches architectural study assignment procedure for Papieri site 2017-11-24 / 07:00 Cham, 24 November 2017 *Cham Paper Group launches architectural study assignment procedure for Papieri site* In January 2018, the Cham Paper Group will simultaneously start two architectural study assignment procedures for the first two partial stages of the development of the Papieri site (papieri-cham.ch). With these two stages, around 80 owner-occupied and 130 rented apartments as well as 30 budget-priced residential units will be realized over a staggered period of time, which - together with approx. 9,000 m2 of service and commercial space - are expected to be ready for occupancy from 2021 onwards. For each of the two partial stages, five invited architectural offices will draw up concrete project proposals. After the summer holidays 2018, the best submissions will be selected so that appropriate building applications can then be prepared and submitted to the authorities. The preconditions for this next step in area development were created by the approvals of the zoning plan and the rezoning of the Papieri site, which were granted by the government council of the Canton of Zug in October 2017. At the beginning of October 2017, Cham Paper Group Schweiz AG additionally transferred the entire real estate business with asset transfer agreement to its subsidiary Cham Immobilien AG, Cham. *For questions about the architectural study assignment:* Cham Immobilien AG Andreas Friederich E-Mail: friederich.andreas@cham-group.com Phone: +41 41 785 33 74 / +41 79 643 27 05 *For general information:* Media and IR office Cham Paper Group Holding AG Edwin van der Geest E-Mail: *media@cham-group.com* or *investor@cham-group.com [1]* Phone +41 43 268 32 32 / +41 79 330 55 22 Valor / ISIN / Ticker: registered shares Cham Paper Group Holding AG 193 185 / CH0001931853 / CPGN *Cham Paper Group* The Cham Paper Group is a leading manufacturer of coated speciality papers. Surface finishing lends papers properties that generate value added for its customers. The company, which was founded in 1657, has three sites, one in Switzerland (Cham) and two in Italy (Carmignano and Condino), and a global sales network. The decision to focus on development and sales and discontinue paper manufacturing in Switzerland has made way for a new project on the factory site in the centre of Cham. The Cham Paper Group is developing an eleven-hectare quarter there called the Papieri site. The Cham Paper Group (stock exchange symbol: CPGN) is listed on Switzerland's SIX Swiss Exchange. *Disclaimer* This communication may contain statements about the future that use words such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly assumed in these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader should not depend on this type of statement about the future. The company gives no undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the future, or to adapt them to future events or developments. *This press release is issued in English and German. The German version is binding.* Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IFXBDGUQQJ [2] Document title: CPGN_Papieri_Areal_24.11.2017 End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Cham Paper Group Holding AG Fabrikstrasse 6330 Cham Switzerland Phone: +41 41 785 33 33 Fax: +41 41 785 31 50 E-mail: mail.cham@cham-group.com Internet: www.cham-group.com ISIN: CH0001931853 Valor: - Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 632315 2017-11-24 1: mailto:media@cham-group.com 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf6b7de6c6493009dc7fa7f72f0b1f4b&application_id=632315&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 24, 2017 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)