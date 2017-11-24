Please be informed that the trading in shares issued by TCM Group A/S will start today, 24 November 2017.



TCM Group A/S is conditionally admitted to trading and official listing as per 24 November 2017, provided that the offering is not withdrawn prior to settlement and that the company no later than 28 November 2017 publishes an announcement confirming that the offering will be completed. Trading in the company's shares opens before all conditions have been met by the company and will be suspended if the offering is not completed.



For further information, please see section 29.7 "Withdrawal of the Offering in the prospectus.



ISIN: DK0060915478 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: TCM Group ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 10,000,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Small Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Number of Transactions: 100 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TCM ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 145918 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross/203 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities /229 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------------------------ CCP cleared: No ------------------------------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)



3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods --------------------------------



Conditional admittance to trading



Please notice that TCM Group A/S is conditionally admitted to trading, In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed.



