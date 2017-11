CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar dropped against the euro and the Australian dollar in late Asian deals on Friday.



The New Zealand dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.7239 against the euro, compared to Thursday's close of 1.7195.



The kiwi that closed Thursday's trading at 1.1063 against the aussie dropped to a 2- day low of 1.1088.



If the kiwi falls further, 1.74 and 1.12 are likely seen as its next support levels against the euro and the aussie, respectively.



