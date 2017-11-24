Meikles Ld - Half-year Report

MEIKLES LIMITED

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Group Financial Review

Group revenue for the half year ended 30 September 2017grew by 12% to US$254.0 million from US$225.9 million in the previous year. The contribution to revenue by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 5.

EBITDA for the period grew by US$5.7 million or 60% from US$9.5 million in the previous year to US$15.3 million. The contribution to EBITDA by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 5.

Profit before tax from continuing operations was US$5.4 million compared with a loss of US$0.7 million in the previous year. Profit before tax for the six month period was above the result for the full financial year ended 31 March 2017 of US$5.3 million.

The group disposed of its financial services operations on 31 August 2017. The group does accommodate all financial services participants to ensure ease of transacting for customers.

Segment Commentary

TM Supermarkets trading as TM and PnP

Revenue for the period amounted to US$232.0 million, a growth of 15% from US$202.0 million in the previous year. The growth in revenue included a substantial increase in the number of units sold.

EBITDA for the period grew by 38% to US$13.2 million. Profit before tax was at US$9.1 million, a 49% growth from US$6.1 million in the previous year.



Refurbishment works are in progress at a number of branches with completion expected before the commencement of the festive season. Additional branches are soon to be opened and others are under consideration in terms of forward planning



Tanganda

Revenue grew by 26% to US$12.9 million from US$10.2 million achieved during the six months ended 30 September 2016. International bulk tea export prices continued to firm to average US$1.65/kg in the six month's period to 30 September 2017 compared with an average of US$1.51 for the same period last year. Bulk tea production of 3 077 tonnes was 37% higher than 2 251 tonnes produced in the comparative prior year period.

The average price on avocadoes of US$1.62/kg was 80% higher than the previous season's average price of US$0.90/kg due to significant improvement in quality as the trees mature. 629 tonnes of avocadoes were exported compared to 127 tonnes in the previous season.

Macadamia nuts sales of 192 tonnes for the six months to September 2017 were 19% higher than 162 tonnes for the six months to September 2016. Average price of US$4.39/kg was 57% higher than US$2.80/kg realised in the previous period.

EBITDA was US$2.9 million during the six months period ended 30 September 2017. This was a significant growth over US$1.4 million generated during the six months ended 30 September 2016.

In September 2017, Tanganda accessed the concessionary Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's export finance facility which has assisted significantly in sourcing inputs and retiring expensive debt. This development has placed Tanganda in a sound financial position.

Hospitality

Revenue grew by 13% to US$8.7 million, with the growth primarily attributable to a surge in tourist arrivals in Victoria Falls. New airlines commenced flights to Victoria Falls during the period under review. Room occupancy grew by 4.59 and 13.14 percentage points at Meikles Hotel and Victoria Falls Hotel respectively. The average room rate grew marginally at Victoria Falls Hotel. At Meikles Hotel the average room rate declined by 7% as the mix of business during the period was dominated by conference groups.

EBITDA for the period grew by 84% to US$2.1 million from US$1.1 million in the previous year. EBITDA for the six month's period was 16% above the result for the full financial year ended 31 March 2017.

The lease for the Victoria Falls Hotel was recently renewed. Planning of the refurbishment of the hotel is at an advanced stage.

Stores - Meikles Stores and Meikles Mega Market

Seven outlets were closed during the period under review due to working capital constraints. Savings were realised from various cost control measures implemented during the period. EBITDA for the period resulted in a loss of US$1.8 million compared with a loss of US$1.6 million in the previous year.

Funding arrangements for working capital requirements have very recently been secured. The division will shortly be in a position to trade in a normal fashion and the turnaround lead period to profit is expected to be relatively short.

Amount owed by Government

Considerable progress has been made in our interaction with Government towards the receipt of the funds that are due to the Company from Government.

An agreement was due to be finalised immediately before the release of our results for the period to 30 September 2017. It is now anticipated that recent events will delay finalisation, but it is not expected that the outcome will be compromised in any way.

Outlook

The Group is expected to increase its EBITDA performance during the second half of the financial year. Strategies to reduce short term borrowings further during the remaining months of the financial year are in the process of being implemented.

Appreciation

I would like to extend my appreciation to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and regulatory authorities for their continued support. I would also like to extend my appreciation to my fellow Directors, and to management and staff for their dedication and commitment.

Dividend

The Board has not declared an interim dividend. However, it is expected that following a conclusion of arrangements on the amount owed by Government, it will be possible to consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

JRT Moxon

Executive Chairman

14 November 2017

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 Unaudited Unaudited 30 Sep 2017 30 Sep 2016 US$ 000 US$ 000 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 253,989 225,898 Net operating costs (245,151) (222,255) Operating profit 8,838 3,643 Investment income 34 723 Finance costs (3,440) (4,215) Net exchange (losses) / gains (37) 7 Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills (6) (774) Fair value adjustments on biological assets - 3 Profit / (loss) before tax 5,389 (613) Income tax expense (2,672) (769) Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations 2,717 (1,382) DISCONTINUED OPERATION Profit for the period from discontinued operation 554 (76) Profit / (loss) for the period 3,271 (1,458) Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Reclassification adjustment relating to available-for-sale financial assets disposed of in the current period

47

617 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 47 617 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 3,318 (841) (Loss) / profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (41) (3,655) Non-controlling interests 3,312 2,197 3,271 (1,458) Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 6 (3,038) Non-controlling interests 3,312 2,197 3,318 (841) (Loss) / earnings per share (cents) Basic (0.02) (1.44) Continuing operations (0.24) (1.41) Discontinued operations 0.22 (0.03) Diluted (0.01) (1.34) Continuing operations (0.21) (1.31) Discontinued operations 0.20 (0.03) Headline loss per share (cents) (0.29) (1.12) Continuing operations (0.21) (1.09) Discontinued operations (0.08) (0.03) Diluted headline loss per share (cents) (0.27) (1.04) Continuing operations (0.19) (1.01) Discontinued operations (0.08) (0.03)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2017 US$ 000 US$ 000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 173,253 172,664 Investment property 241 243 Investment in Mentor Africa Limited 20,046 20,046 Biological assets 1,262 1,147 Intangible assets 124 124 Other financial assets 11,823 11,901 Deferred tax 3,859 3,427 Total non-current assets 210,608 209,552 Current assets Treasury Bills - 3,024 Inventories 30,710 34,467 Trade and other receivables 16,639 13,969 Biological assets - produce on bearer plants 1,195 1,867 Other financial assets 3,419 4,134 Cash and bank balances 27,552 15,637 Total current assets 79,515 73,098 Total assets 290,123 282,650 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital 2,538 2,538 Share premium 1,316 1,316 Other reserves 12,559 12,512 Retained earnings 83,642 83,683 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 100,055 100,049 Non-controlling interests 30,188 28,591 Total equity 130,243 128,640 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 15,446 9,241 Deferred tax 18,551 17,637 Total non-current liabilities 33,997 26,878 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 75,067 70,155 Borrowings 50,816 56,977 Total current liabilities 125,883 127,132 Total liabilities 159,880 154,010 Total equity and liabilities 290,123 282,650

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Share

capital Share

premium

Other reserves

Retained earnings US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 2017 - Unaudited Balance at 1 April 2017 2,538 1,316 12,512 83,683 (Loss) / profit for the period - - - (41) Other comprehensive income for the period - - 47 - Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited -

-

-

- Balance at 30 September 2017 2,538 1,316 12,559 83,642 2016 - Unaudited Balance at 1 April 2016 2,538 1,316 11,418 90,096 (Loss) / profit for the period - - - (3,655) Other comprehensive income for the period - - 617 - Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited -

-

-

- Balance at 30 September 2016 2,538 1,316 12,035 86,441

Attributable to owners of parent Non-controlling

interests Total US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 2017 - Unaudited Balance at 1 April 2017 100,049 28,591 128,640 (Loss) / profit for the period (41) 3,312 3,271 Other comprehensive income for the period 47 - 47 Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited - (1,715) (1,715) Balance at 30 September 2017 100,055 30,188 130,243 2016 - Unaudited Balance at 1 April 2016 105,368 21,182 126,550 (Loss) / profit for the period (3,655) 2,197 (1,458) Other comprehensive income for the period 617 - 617 Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited - 1,050 1,050 Balance at 30 September 2016 102,330 24,429 126,759

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 Unaudited Unaudited 30 Sep 2017 30 Sep 2016 CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS US$ 000 US$ 000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit / (loss) before tax 5,943 (709) Adjustments for: - Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and investment property 6,658 5,998 - Net interest 3,399 3,502 - Net exchange losses / (gains) 37 (7) - Profit on disposal of subsidiary (768) - - Fair value adjustments on biological assets - (3) - Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills 6 774 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 176 99 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 15,451 9,654 Decrease / (increase) in inventories 3,757 (557) (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (2,963) 2,139 Increase in trade and other payables 4,289 5,850 Cash generated from operations 20,534 17,086 Income taxes paid (1,567) (794) Net cash generated from operating activities 18,967 16,292 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for property, plant and equipment (7,465) (6,317) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 117 33 Proceeds from sale of Treasury Bills and coupon interest 3,075 1,950 Net movement in service assets (73) 27 Net movement in other investments 816 (378) Net movement in biological assets 557 (23) Net cash inflow on disposal of subsidiary 1,060 - Investment income 12 33 Net cash used in investing activities (1,901) (4,675) Cash flows from financing activities Net decrease in interest bearing borrowings 45 (6,333) Proceeds on disposal of partial interest in a subsidiary without loss of control - 1,050 Finance costs (3,444) (4,227) Dividend paid - minority shareholders (1,715) - Net cash used in financing activities (5,114) (9,510) Net increase in cash and bank balances 11,952 2,107 Cash and bank balances at the beginning of the period 15,637 10,494 Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and bank balances (37) (54) Cash and bank balances at the end of the period 27,552 12,547

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

1. Basis of preparation

The abridged unaudited financial results are prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost basis except for biological assets and certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. These abridged unaudited financial results do not include all information and disclosures required to fully comply with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual report per 31 March 2017.

2. Accounting policies

Accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of these abridged unaudited financial results are consistent, in all material respects, with those used in the prior year.

3. Going concern

The Directors assess the ability of the Group to continue in operational existence in the foreseeable future at each reporting date. As at 30 September 2017, the Directors have assessed the Group's ability to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these unaudited financial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate.

4. Treasury Bills

Below is an analysis of the movement in the Treasury Bills' balance during the period:

Group and Company Group and Company Group and Company Group and Company 30 Sep 2017 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2017 31 March 2017 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 Fair (Market) value

Nominal value Fair (Market) value

Nominal value Balance at the beginning of the period 3,024 3,071 11,106 12,247 Interest charge for the period 11 4 1,061 409 Coupon interest received (75) (75) (551) (551) Treasury Bills disposed /matured during the period (2,960) (3,000) (8,592) (9,034) Balance at the end of the period - - 3,024 3,071

The Treasury Bills have been designated as "available-for-sale' (AFS) financial assets and were initially recognised / measured at fair (market) value. The fair (market) value of the Treasury Bills on initial recognition, and at each Statement of Financial Position date, was calculated based on a yield to maturity of 17%. This yield to maturity was determined with reference to the percentage discount to the nominal value of the Treasury Bills at which the Company has been able to sell certain of the Treasury Bills in the open market during the preceding financial periods.

Interest income on the Treasury Bills is recognised using the effective interest rate method and is included in "Investment income' in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income.

5. Segment information

Unaudited Unaudited 30 Sep 2017 30 Sep 2016 US$ 000 US$ 000 Revenue Supermarkets 231,973 202,029 Agriculture 12,927 10,223 Hotels 8,685 7,688 Departmental stores 1,040 2,572 Wholesaling 89 4,107 Corporate* (725) (721) 253,989 225,898 EBITDA Supermarkets 13,229 9,577 Agriculture 2,980 1,444 Hotels 2,101 1,140 Departmental stores (825) (467) Wholesaling (948) (1,158) Corporate* (1,277) (982) 15,260 9,554 The EBITDA figures are before Group management fees.

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

5. Segment information (continued)

Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2017 US$ 000 US$ 000 Segment assets Supermarkets 108,937 98,532 Agriculture 76,451 76,038 Hotels 46,467 46,460 Departmental stores 26,473 26,899 Wholesaling 4,988 4,196 Corporate* 26,807 30,525 290,123 282,650 Segment liabilities Supermarkets 50,479 43,314 Agriculture 29,557 30,944 Hotels 22,263 22,782 Departmental stores 18,108 17,286 Wholesaling 10,237 8,690 Corporate* 29,236 30,994 159,880 154,010 *Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated from the corporate amounts. Corporate also includes other subsidiaries that are immaterial to warrant separate disclosure.

Unaudited Unaudited 30 Sep 2017 30 Sep 2016 6. Other information US$ 000 US$ 000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and investment property 6,566 5,361 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 92 637 Capital commitments authorised by the Directors but not contracted for - 13,466 Group's share of capital commitments of joint operations 3,000 2,641

Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2017 US$ 000 US$ 000 7. Net borrowings Non-current borrowings 15,446 9,241 Current borrowings 50,816 56,977 Total borrowings 66,262 66,218 Cash and cash equivalents (27,552) (15,637) Net borrowings 38,710 50,581 Comprising: Secured 55,453 55,773 Unsecured 10,809 10,445 66,262 66,218 The weighted average cost of borrowings for the year was 13.90% per annum (31 March 2017: 13.63% per annum).

The Group has issued cross company guarantees worth US$35.2 million (31 March 2017: US$29.8 million) for Group borrowing facilities.

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

8. Discontinued operation

On 31 August 2017, the Company signed an agreement to dispose of Tuscarora Investments (Private) Limited (trading as Meikles Financial Services), which carried out the Group's financial services operations. The proceeds of sale exceeded the carrying amount of the related net assets and, accordingly, no impairment losses were recognised. The disposal of the financial services operations is consistent with the Group's long-term policy to focus its activities on its main segments, namely retail, agriculture, hospitality, wholesaling and security services. The results of the discontinued operations included in profit for the period are as set out below. The comparative profit and cash flows from discontinued operation have been re-presented to include the operation classified as discontinued in the current period.

Unaudited Unaudited 30 Sep 2017 30 Sep 2016 US$ 000 US$ 000 Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinued operation Net fees and commission income 297 310 Net operating costs (518) (396) Operating loss (221) (86) Investment income 11 2 Interest expense (4) (12) Loss before tax (214) (96) Income tax credit - 20 Loss for the period (214) (76) Profit on disposal of operation 768 - Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinued operation 554 (76) Cash flows from discontinued operation Net cash outflows from operating activities (98) (280) Net cash flows from investing activities 1 (33) Net cash inflows from financing activities 168 283 Net cash flows from discontinued operation 71 (30) Unaudited Analysis of assets and liabilities over which control was lost 30 Sep 2017 US$ 000 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 224 Other financial assets 1,156 Trade and other receivables 255 Inventory 7 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 197 Deferred tax asset 216 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (1,763) Net assets disposed off 292 Proceeds on disposal 1,060 Profit on disposal of operation 768

