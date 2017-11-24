sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.11.2017 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Meikles Ld - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, November 23

MEIKLES LIMITED

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Group Financial Review

Group revenue for the half year ended 30 September 2017grew by 12% to US$254.0 million from US$225.9 million in the previous year. The contribution to revenue by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 5.

EBITDA for the period grew by US$5.7 million or 60% from US$9.5 million in the previous year to US$15.3 million. The contribution to EBITDA by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 5.

Profit before tax from continuing operations was US$5.4 million compared with a loss of US$0.7 million in the previous year. Profit before tax for the six month period was above the result for the full financial year ended 31 March 2017 of US$5.3 million.

The group disposed of its financial services operations on 31 August 2017. The group does accommodate all financial services participants to ensure ease of transacting for customers.

Segment Commentary

TM Supermarkets trading as TM and PnP

Revenue for the period amounted to US$232.0 million, a growth of 15% from US$202.0 million in the previous year. The growth in revenue included a substantial increase in the number of units sold.

EBITDA for the period grew by 38% to US$13.2 million. Profit before tax was at US$9.1 million, a 49% growth from US$6.1 million in the previous year.


Refurbishment works are in progress at a number of branches with completion expected before the commencement of the festive season. Additional branches are soon to be opened and others are under consideration in terms of forward planning


Tanganda

Revenue grew by 26% to US$12.9 million from US$10.2 million achieved during the six months ended 30 September 2016. International bulk tea export prices continued to firm to average US$1.65/kg in the six month's period to 30 September 2017 compared with an average of US$1.51 for the same period last year. Bulk tea production of 3 077 tonnes was 37% higher than 2 251 tonnes produced in the comparative prior year period.

The average price on avocadoes of US$1.62/kg was 80% higher than the previous season's average price of US$0.90/kg due to significant improvement in quality as the trees mature. 629 tonnes of avocadoes were exported compared to 127 tonnes in the previous season.

Macadamia nuts sales of 192 tonnes for the six months to September 2017 were 19% higher than 162 tonnes for the six months to September 2016. Average price of US$4.39/kg was 57% higher than US$2.80/kg realised in the previous period.

EBITDA was US$2.9 million during the six months period ended 30 September 2017. This was a significant growth over US$1.4 million generated during the six months ended 30 September 2016.

In September 2017, Tanganda accessed the concessionary Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's export finance facility which has assisted significantly in sourcing inputs and retiring expensive debt. This development has placed Tanganda in a sound financial position.

Hospitality

Revenue grew by 13% to US$8.7 million, with the growth primarily attributable to a surge in tourist arrivals in Victoria Falls. New airlines commenced flights to Victoria Falls during the period under review. Room occupancy grew by 4.59 and 13.14 percentage points at Meikles Hotel and Victoria Falls Hotel respectively. The average room rate grew marginally at Victoria Falls Hotel. At Meikles Hotel the average room rate declined by 7% as the mix of business during the period was dominated by conference groups.

EBITDA for the period grew by 84% to US$2.1 million from US$1.1 million in the previous year. EBITDA for the six month's period was 16% above the result for the full financial year ended 31 March 2017.

The lease for the Victoria Falls Hotel was recently renewed. Planning of the refurbishment of the hotel is at an advanced stage.

Stores - Meikles Stores and Meikles Mega Market

Seven outlets were closed during the period under review due to working capital constraints. Savings were realised from various cost control measures implemented during the period. EBITDA for the period resulted in a loss of US$1.8 million compared with a loss of US$1.6 million in the previous year.

Funding arrangements for working capital requirements have very recently been secured. The division will shortly be in a position to trade in a normal fashion and the turnaround lead period to profit is expected to be relatively short.

Amount owed by Government

Considerable progress has been made in our interaction with Government towards the receipt of the funds that are due to the Company from Government.

An agreement was due to be finalised immediately before the release of our results for the period to 30 September 2017. It is now anticipated that recent events will delay finalisation, but it is not expected that the outcome will be compromised in any way.

Outlook

The Group is expected to increase its EBITDA performance during the second half of the financial year. Strategies to reduce short term borrowings further during the remaining months of the financial year are in the process of being implemented.

Appreciation

I would like to extend my appreciation to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and regulatory authorities for their continued support. I would also like to extend my appreciation to my fellow Directors, and to management and staff for their dedication and commitment.

Dividend

The Board has not declared an interim dividend. However, it is expected that following a conclusion of arrangements on the amount owed by Government, it will be possible to consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

JRT Moxon

Executive Chairman

14 November 2017

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
UnauditedUnaudited
30 Sep 201730 Sep 2016
US$ 000US$ 000
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue253,989225,898
Net operating costs(245,151)(222,255)
Operating profit 8,8383,643
Investment income34723
Finance costs(3,440)(4,215)
Net exchange (losses) / gains(37)7
Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills(6)(774)
Fair value adjustments on biological assets-3
Profit / (loss) before tax5,389(613)
Income tax expense(2,672)(769)
Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations2,717(1,382)
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
Profit for the period from discontinued operation554(76)
Profit / (loss) for the period3,271(1,458)
Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Reclassification adjustment relating to available-for-sale financial assets disposed of in the current period
47
617
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax47617
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD3,318(841)
(Loss) / profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent(41)(3,655)
Non-controlling interests3,3122,197
3,271(1,458)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent6(3,038)
Non-controlling interests3,3122,197
3,318(841)
(Loss) / earnings per share (cents)
Basic(0.02)(1.44)
Continuing operations(0.24)(1.41)
Discontinued operations0.22(0.03)
Diluted(0.01)(1.34)
Continuing operations(0.21)(1.31)
Discontinued operations0.20(0.03)
Headline loss per share (cents)(0.29)(1.12)
Continuing operations(0.21)(1.09)
Discontinued operations(0.08)(0.03)
Diluted headline loss per share (cents)(0.27)(1.04)
Continuing operations(0.19)(1.01)
Discontinued operations(0.08)(0.03)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

UnauditedAudited
30 Sep 201731 March 2017
US$ 000US$ 000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment173,253172,664
Investment property241243
Investment in Mentor Africa Limited20,04620,046
Biological assets1,2621,147
Intangible assets124124
Other financial assets11,82311,901
Deferred tax3,8593,427
Total non-current assets210,608209,552
Current assets
Treasury Bills-3,024
Inventories30,71034,467
Trade and other receivables16,63913,969
Biological assets - produce on bearer plants1,1951,867
Other financial assets3,4194,134
Cash and bank balances27,55215,637
Total current assets79,51573,098
Total assets290,123282,650
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital2,5382,538
Share premium1,3161,316
Other reserves12,55912,512
Retained earnings83,64283,683
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent100,055100,049
Non-controlling interests30,18828,591
Total equity130,243128,640
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings15,4469,241
Deferred tax18,55117,637
Total non-current liabilities33,99726,878
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables75,06770,155
Borrowings50,81656,977
Total current liabilities125,883127,132
Total liabilities159,880154,010
Total equity and liabilities290,123282,650

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Share
capital		Share
premium
Other reserves
Retained earnings
US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000
2017 - Unaudited
Balance at 1 April 20172,5381,31612,51283,683
(Loss) / profit for the period---(41)
Other comprehensive income for the period--47-
Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 September 20172,5381,31612,55983,642
2016 - Unaudited
Balance at 1 April 20162,5381,31611,41890,096
(Loss) / profit for the period---(3,655)
Other comprehensive income for the period--617-
Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 September 20162,5381,31612,03586,441

Attributable to owners of parentNon-controlling
interests		Total
US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000
2017 - Unaudited
Balance at 1 April 2017100,04928,591128,640
(Loss) / profit for the period(41)3,3123,271
Other comprehensive income for the period47-47
Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited-(1,715)(1,715)
Balance at 30 September 2017100,05530,188130,243
2016 - Unaudited
Balance at 1 April 2016105,36821,182126,550
(Loss) / profit for the period(3,655)2,197(1,458)
Other comprehensive income for the period617-617
Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited-1,0501,050
Balance at 30 September 2016102,33024,429126,759

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
UnauditedUnaudited
30 Sep 201730 Sep 2016
CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSUS$ 000 US$ 000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit / (loss) before tax5,943(709)
Adjustments for:
- Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and investment property6,6585,998
- Net interest3,3993,502
- Net exchange losses / (gains)37(7)
- Profit on disposal of subsidiary(768)-
- Fair value adjustments on biological assets-(3)
- Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills6774
- Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment17699
Operating cash flow before working capital changes15,4519,654
Decrease / (increase) in inventories3,757(557)
(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables(2,963)2,139
Increase in trade and other payables4,2895,850
Cash generated from operations20,53417,086
Income taxes paid(1,567)(794)
Net cash generated from operating activities18,96716,292
Cash flows from investing activities
Payment for property, plant and equipment(7,465)(6,317)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment11733
Proceeds from sale of Treasury Bills and coupon interest3,0751,950
Net movement in service assets(73)27
Net movement in other investments816(378)
Net movement in biological assets557(23)
Net cash inflow on disposal of subsidiary1,060-
Investment income1233
Net cash used in investing activities(1,901)(4,675)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net decrease in interest bearing borrowings45(6,333)
Proceeds on disposal of partial interest in a subsidiary without loss of control-1,050
Finance costs(3,444)(4,227)
Dividend paid - minority shareholders(1,715)-
Net cash used in financing activities(5,114)(9,510)
Net increase in cash and bank balances11,9522,107
Cash and bank balances at the beginning of the period15,63710,494
Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and bank balances(37)(54)
Cash and bank balances at the end of the period27,55212,547

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

1. Basis of preparation

The abridged unaudited financial results are prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost basis except for biological assets and certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. These abridged unaudited financial results do not include all information and disclosures required to fully comply with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual report per 31 March 2017.

2. Accounting policies

Accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of these abridged unaudited financial results are consistent, in all material respects, with those used in the prior year.

3. Going concern

The Directors assess the ability of the Group to continue in operational existence in the foreseeable future at each reporting date. As at 30 September 2017, the Directors have assessed the Group's ability to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these unaudited financial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate.

4. Treasury Bills

Below is an analysis of the movement in the Treasury Bills' balance during the period:

Group and CompanyGroup and CompanyGroup and CompanyGroup and Company
30 Sep 201730 Sep 201731 March 201731 March 2017
US$ 000US$ 000US$ 000US$ 000
Fair (Market) value
Nominal value		Fair (Market) value
Nominal value
Balance at the beginning of the period3,0243,07111,10612,247
Interest charge for the period1141,061409
Coupon interest received(75)(75)(551)(551)
Treasury Bills disposed /matured during the period(2,960)(3,000)(8,592)(9,034)
Balance at the end of the period--3,0243,071

The Treasury Bills have been designated as "available-for-sale' (AFS) financial assets and were initially recognised / measured at fair (market) value. The fair (market) value of the Treasury Bills on initial recognition, and at each Statement of Financial Position date, was calculated based on a yield to maturity of 17%. This yield to maturity was determined with reference to the percentage discount to the nominal value of the Treasury Bills at which the Company has been able to sell certain of the Treasury Bills in the open market during the preceding financial periods.

Interest income on the Treasury Bills is recognised using the effective interest rate method and is included in "Investment income' in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income.

5. Segment information

UnauditedUnaudited
30 Sep 201730 Sep 2016
US$ 000US$ 000
Revenue
Supermarkets231,973202,029
Agriculture12,92710,223
Hotels8,6857,688
Departmental stores1,0402,572
Wholesaling894,107
Corporate*(725)(721)
253,989225,898
EBITDA
Supermarkets13,2299,577
Agriculture2,9801,444
Hotels2,1011,140
Departmental stores(825)(467)
Wholesaling(948)(1,158)
Corporate*(1,277)(982)
15,2609,554
The EBITDA figures are before Group management fees.

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

5. Segment information (continued)

Unaudited Audited
30 Sep 201731 March 2017
US$ 000US$ 000
Segment assets
Supermarkets108,93798,532
Agriculture76,45176,038
Hotels46,46746,460
Departmental stores26,47326,899
Wholesaling4,9884,196
Corporate*26,80730,525
290,123282,650
Segment liabilities
Supermarkets50,47943,314
Agriculture29,55730,944
Hotels22,26322,782
Departmental stores18,10817,286
Wholesaling10,2378,690
Corporate*29,23630,994
159,880154,010
*Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated from the corporate amounts. Corporate also includes other subsidiaries that are immaterial to warrant separate disclosure.

UnauditedUnaudited
30 Sep 201730 Sep 2016
6. Other informationUS$ 000US$ 000
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and investment property6,5665,361
Impairment of property, plant and equipment92637
Capital commitments authorised by the Directors but not contracted for-13,466
Group's share of capital commitments of joint operations3,0002,641

UnauditedAudited
30 Sep 201731 March 2017
US$ 000US$ 000
7. Net borrowings
Non-current borrowings15,4469,241
Current borrowings50,81656,977
Total borrowings66,26266,218
Cash and cash equivalents(27,552)(15,637)
Net borrowings38,71050,581
Comprising:
Secured55,45355,773
Unsecured10,80910,445
66,26266,218
The weighted average cost of borrowings for the year was 13.90% per annum (31 March 2017: 13.63% per annum).
The Group has issued cross company guarantees worth US$35.2 million (31 March 2017: US$29.8 million) for Group borrowing facilities.

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

8. Discontinued operation

On 31 August 2017, the Company signed an agreement to dispose of Tuscarora Investments (Private) Limited (trading as Meikles Financial Services), which carried out the Group's financial services operations. The proceeds of sale exceeded the carrying amount of the related net assets and, accordingly, no impairment losses were recognised. The disposal of the financial services operations is consistent with the Group's long-term policy to focus its activities on its main segments, namely retail, agriculture, hospitality, wholesaling and security services. The results of the discontinued operations included in profit for the period are as set out below. The comparative profit and cash flows from discontinued operation have been re-presented to include the operation classified as discontinued in the current period.

UnauditedUnaudited
30 Sep 201730 Sep 2016
US$ 000US$ 000
Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinued operation
Net fees and commission income297310
Net operating costs(518)(396)
Operating loss(221)(86)
Investment income112
Interest expense(4)(12)
Loss before tax(214)(96)
Income tax credit-20
Loss for the period(214)(76)
Profit on disposal of operation768-
Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinued operation554(76)
Cash flows from discontinued operation
Net cash outflows from operating activities(98)(280)
Net cash flows from investing activities1(33)
Net cash inflows from financing activities168283
Net cash flows from discontinued operation71(30)
Unaudited
Analysis of assets and liabilities over which control was lost30 Sep 2017
US$ 000
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents224
Other financial assets1,156
Trade and other receivables255
Inventory7
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment197
Deferred tax asset216
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables(1,763)
Net assets disposed off292
Proceeds on disposal1,060
Profit on disposal of operation768

Meikles Limited Website: http://www.meiklesltd.com/


© 2017 PR Newswire