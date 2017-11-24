Copenhagen, November 24, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in TCM Group A/S shares commences today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange at market open CET 09:00 a.m. The TCM Group share belongs to the Mid Cap segment and is placed in the ICB sector 3700 - Consumer Goods, Personal & Household Goods. TCM Group will trade under shortname TCM and is the 99th. company to seek a listing on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2017.



TCM Group is a leading Danish manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage with four strong brands with more than 120 dealers in Denmark and Scandinavia. TCM Group also manufactures DIY solutions, which are sold in DIY stores and independent kitchen stores under retailers' private label. All TCM Group's products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a tradition of quality craftsmanship.



CEO of TCM Group Ole Lund Andersen said: "TCM Group's first day of trading at the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange is a milestone. TCM Group enjoys a strong market position built on our innovation focus and Danish design. The listing will form a basis for future growth in Denmark and Scandinavia by increasing visibility, strengthen our brands and give us better opportunities for attracting and maintaining key staff. We are proud and happy to welcome new shareholders to TCM Group."



Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA, said: "We are proud to welcome TCM group to the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. TCM's brands are Danish household staples; and with today's listing TCM is stepping onto the high street of the capital markets, where investors now have a unique opportunity to diversify in Scandinavian consumer goods."



*Nasdaq Nordic Main Market and Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



