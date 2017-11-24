Haval van Drumpt will start from 1 January 2018 as Head of Business to Consumer (B2C) for Telia Lietuva. The current Head of B2C, Norbertas Žioba, will remain at Telia Lietuva until 22 December 2017.



Haval van Drumpt (born in 1971) has led the Telia Group owned Zitius since 2015. Zitius is one of the largest open fiber companies in Sweden. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director and Head of Sales at Halebop, a Telia-owned Swedish mobile operator.



Audrius Stasiulaitis, Spokesperson, tel. +370 5 236 7019, e-mail: audrius.stasiulaitis@telia.lt