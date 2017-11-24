NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat Aroundtown Property
Datum der Analyse: 23.11.2017
AXC0043 2017-11-24/08:05
|08:34
|Goldman belässt Aroundtown Property auf 'Conviction Buy List'
|Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat Aroundtown Property auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem
Kursziel von 7,50 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft sei im
deutschen Markt für Büroimmobilien...
|08:06
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aroundtown im Blick - Goldman bestätigt 'Conviction Buy'
|FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Aroundtown-Aktien
könnten am Freitag nach einer Empfehlung der US-Investmentbank
Goldman Sachs einen Blick wert sein. Die Goldman-Strategen hoben die
Papiere...
|08:05
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Aroundtown Property auf 'Conviction Buy List'
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat Aroundtown Property auf der "Conviction Buy List"
mit einem Kursziel von 7,50 Euro belassen. Die
Immobiliengesellschaft...
|Mi
|BRIEF-Aroundtown SA is rescheduling delisting from Euronext Paris
|Di
|Aroundtown SA is rescheduling the delisting from Euronext Paris
|Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA is rescheduling the delisting from Euronext Paris
21-Nov-2017 / 19:54...
|AROUNDTOWN SA
|6,029
|-0,92 %