NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Aroundtown Property auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 7,50 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft sei im deutschen Markt für Büroimmobilien ein Hauptprofiteur steigender Mieten, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zu den aussichtsreichsten Aktien kleiner und mittlerer europäischer Unternehmen. Mietsteigerungen in großen deutschen Städten seien seit 2015 ganz offensichtlich und spiegelten sich auch in sinkenden Leerstandsquoten wider./bek/gl

Datum der Analyse: 23.11.2017

