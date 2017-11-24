

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. ('Falcon')



Filing of Interim Financial Statements 24 November 2017 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A').



The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR') at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.



2017 Operational Highlights * Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$9.4 million at 30 September 2017 (31 December 2016: US$10.1 million). * Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio. * General and administrative expenses decreased 6% period on period to US$1,489,000 (2016: US$1,584,000).



Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 September September September September 2017 2016 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Revenue



Oil and natural 2 3 7 4 gas revenue ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 3 7 4



Expenses



Exploration and (53) (77) (178) (265) evaluation expenses



Production and (4) (4) (10) (12) operating expenses



Depreciation (1) (1) (3) (12)



General and (528) (440) (1,489) (1,584) administrative expenses



Share based (137) (222) (550) (1,252) compensation



Foreign exchange 71 10 217 28 gain



Other Income 1 2 1 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (651) (732) (2,012) (3,095) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Results from (649) (729) (2,005) (3,091) operating activities



Fair value (loss) (116) 169 (1,970) 231 / gain - outstanding warrant



Finance income 43 6 128 33



Finance expense (48) (31) (144) (93) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net finance (5) (25) (16) (60) expense



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss and (770) (585) (3,991) (2,920) comprehensive loss for the period ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:



Equity holders of (770) (586) (3,990) (2,918) the company



Non-controlling - 1 (1) (2) interests



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss and (770) (585) (3,991) (2,920) comprehensive loss for the period ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.004 cent) (0.003 cent) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



At 30 September At 31 December 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Assets



Non-current assets



Exploration and evaluation assets 39,630 39,618



Property, plant and equipment 4 7



Trade and other receivables 37 34



Restricted cash 2,374 2,151 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42,045 41,810 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current assets



Cash and cash on deposit 9,433 10,127



Trade and other receivables 203 190 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9,636 10,317 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 51,681 52,127 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Equity and liabilities



Equity attributable to owners of the parent



Share capital 383,533 382,853



Contributed surplus 44,801 44,251



Retained deficit (390,219) (386,229) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38,115 40,875



Non-controlling interests 702 703 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 38,817 41,578 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Liabilities



Non-current liabilities



Decommissioning provision 9,838 9,690 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9,838 9,690 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 829 632



Derivative financial liabilities 2,197 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3,026 859 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 12,864 10,549 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 51,681 52,127 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nine months ended 30 September



2017 2016 $'000 $'000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss for the period (3,991) (2,920)



Adjustments for:



Share based compensation 550 1,252



Depreciation 3 12



Fair value loss / (gain) - outstanding warrant 1,970 (231)



Net finance expense 16 60



Effect of exchange rates on operating (217) (28) activities



Change in non-cash working capital:



Trade and other receivables (16) 53



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 195 (206)



Interest received 50 31 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in operating activities (1,440) (1,977)



Cash flows from investing activities



Decrease / (increase) in cash deposits - other 4,270 (1,701) receivables



Exploration and evaluation assets (12) (110) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated from / (used in) investing 4,258 (1,811) activities



Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from the exercise of share options 680 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated from financing activities 680 -



Change in cash and cash equivalents 3,498 (3,788)



Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash 78 6 equivalents



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 5,857 10,683 period



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,433 6,901 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash on deposit Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.



--------------------------------------------------------- 30 September 31 December 2017 2016



$'000 $'000 ---------------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash equivalents 9,433 5,857



Cash on deposit - 4,270 --------------------------------------------------------- 9,433 10,127 ---------------------------------------------------------



All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars '$', except as otherwise indicated.



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.



For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com



