LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) announced it has acquired a stabilised portfolio of three blocks, in Manchester, comprising 192 private rented sector homes, for 26 million pounds, from Cabot Square Capital. The Group expects the investment to generate a gross yield on cost of approaching 7%.



Grainger also said the Group will be announcing its full year financial results on 30 November.



