

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) and China's Sinosteel Corporation have agreed to extend their Channar Mining Joint Venture. The third extension of the joint venture will see an additional 10 million tonnes of iron ore delivered into the joint venture from Western Australia.



Rio Tinto noted that the extension will see Sinosteel make an upfront payment of US$15 million to Rio Tinto as well as production royalties linked to the iron ore price. It is conditional upon approvals from the Western Australian, Australian and Chinese governments.



The original Channar joint venture was signed in 1987 and provided for the production of 200 million tonnes of iron ore. This third extension will increase the life of the joint venture to cover production totalling 290 million tonnes.



