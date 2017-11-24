Investor briefing webinar offers insights into growth plans, proposed funding structure and use of proceeds
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2017
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister's executive team, hosted by Redeye, will hold an investor briefing webinar on November 29 at 13:00 CET, ahead of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.
The briefing webinar will provide valuable investor insights into Clavister's updated and ambitious growth plans and the overall business case. In addition, more details on the recently announced proposed funding structure will be presented along with how the proceeds from the funding will be utilized.
The webinar will feature Clavister's President and CEO, John Vestberg, Chairman of the Board Viktor Kovacs as well as board member Peter Dahlander. They will give the investor audience an opportunity to hear the plans as well as ask questions and engage in feedback.
For more information and registration, please visit Redeye's event portal at https://www.redeye.se/events#/event/570766
Presentation material is available for download from Clavister's website at http://ow.ly/71Hk30gMKqb
For more information, please contact:
John Vestberg
President and CEO
john.vestberg@clavister.com
http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-holds-investor-briefing-on-growth-plans,c2398982
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2398982/756997.pdf
http://mb.cision.com/Public/9441/2398982/a017ca691b3c8fd2.pdf
Clavister Investor Brief prior to EGM 2017-11-29