Clavister Holds Investor Briefing on Growth Plans

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister's executive team, hosted by Redeye, will hold an investor briefing webinar on November 29 at 13:00 CET, ahead of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

The briefing webinar will provide valuable investor insights into Clavister's updated and ambitious growth plans and the overall business case. In addition, more details on the recently announced proposed funding structure will be presented along with how the proceeds from the funding will be utilized.

The webinar will feature Clavister's President and CEO, John Vestberg, Chairman of the Board Viktor Kovacs as well as board member Peter Dahlander. They will give the investor audience an opportunity to hear the plans as well as ask questions and engage in feedback.

For more information and registration, please visit Redeye's event portal at https://www.redeye.se/events#/event/570766

Presentation material is available for download from Clavister's website at http://ow.ly/71Hk30gMKqb

