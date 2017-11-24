sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,293 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,302
0,313
09:10
24.11.2017 | 08:33
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SolGold plc: Cascabel Exploration Update

Cascabel drilling fleet grows; Alpala Central still open in multiple directions; Alpala Northwest expansion continues; Alpala East showing promise

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on current drilling at the Cascabel Project, the Company's 85% owned copper-gold porphyry project in Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Cascabel drilling fleet expanding to 11 drills this month. Two large track mounted drilling rigs on site. A further two rigs have arrived at Ecuadorian port.

Alpala Central

  • Hole 30 intersects over 680m of visible mineralisation (592m-1276m).
  • Hole 30-D1 returned 542m @ 0.51 % CuEq, incl. 252m @ 0.64 % CuEq.
  • Hole 33 has intersected over 700m of visible mineralisation thus far (791m-1491m).

Alpala Northwest Expansion

  • Hole 26-D3 has intersected over 620m of visible mineralisation thus far (964m-1588m).
  • Rigs 8,9 and 11 being positioned to expedite Alpala Northwest expansion.

Alpala East Showing Promise

  • Hole 29-D1 returned 348m @ 0.47% CuEq (open-ended), confirming previously anticipated porphyry Cu-Au mineralisation at Alpala East.
  • Hole 29-D2 intersects over 420m of visible copper mineralisation (900m-1564m).
  • Holes 29-D3 has intersected over 240m of visible mineralisation thus far (949m-1192m).
  • Alpala East intersections grow the width of Alpala deposit by approximately 20-35%.

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release on the Company's website (www.solgold.com.au) or visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4450X_-2017-11-24.pdf

SOURCE: SolGold plc


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE