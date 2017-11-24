SolGold plc: Cascabel Exploration Update

Cascabel drilling fleet grows; Alpala Central still open in multiple directions; Alpala Northwest expansion continues; Alpala East showing promise

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on current drilling at the Cascabel Project, the Company's 85% owned copper-gold porphyry project in Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Cascabel drilling fleet expanding to 11 drills this month. Two large track mounted drilling rigs on site. A further two rigs have arrived at Ecuadorian port.

Alpala Central

Hole 30 intersects over 680m of visible mineralisation (592m-1276m).

Hole 30-D1 returned 542m @ 0.51 % CuEq, incl. 252m @ 0.64 % CuEq.

Hole 33 has intersected over 700m of visible mineralisation thus far (791m-1491m).

Alpala Northwest Expansion

Hole 26-D3 has intersected over 620m of visible mineralisation thus far (964m-1588m).

Rigs 8,9 and 11 being positioned to expedite Alpala Northwest expansion.

Alpala East Showing Promise

Hole 29-D1 returned 348m @ 0.47% CuEq (open-ended), confirming previously anticipated porphyry Cu-Au mineralisation at Alpala East.

Hole 29-D2 intersects over 420m of visible copper mineralisation (900m-1564m).

Holes 29-D3 has intersected over 240m of visible mineralisation thus far (949m-1192m).

Alpala East intersections grow the width of Alpala deposit by approximately 20-35%.

SOURCE: SolGold plc