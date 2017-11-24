

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S dollar rose against its major counterparts in the late Asian session on Friday.



The greenback rose back to 1.1843 against the euro, from an early 9-day low of 1.1859.



The green back rose to 2-day highs of 1.3279 agaist the pound and 111.56 versus the yen, from its early lows of 1.3314 and 111.19, respectively.



The greenback rose to 0.9824 against the franc, from its early low of 0.9811.



If the greenback continues its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.00 against the franc, 113.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the pound and 1.17 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX