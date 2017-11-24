The average price of all solar bids in Argentina's third renewable energy auction was US$48.9/MWh. The successful bidders will be announced next week.

The Ministry of Energy and Mining of Argentina (Mineb) has announced the prices of the third procurement round (Ronda 2) of the RenovAr program for large renewable energy projects.

According to information provided to pv magazine by Juan Bosch of local company SAESA (Energías Renovables - Gas), the lowest price registered for photovoltaic projects was $40.44/MWh, while the average price of all accepted solar projects was $48.92/MWh. The price cap for PV projects had been set at $ ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...