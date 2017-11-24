

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased in October, after accelerating in the previous three months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 4.0 percent in September. The measure has been rising since November last year.



The overall PPI inflation was mainly driven by higher prices of manufacturing of basic metals, oil products and chemicals and chemical products, the agency said.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 2.7 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively in October from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.5 percent in October.



