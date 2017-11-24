

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased in October from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The retail sales value climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in October. Similarly, the price adjusted volume of retail sales grew 2.5 percent.



In daily consumer goods trade, sales increased by 1.2 percent and the sales volume by 1.0 percent in October from last year.



The statistical office will publish final sales data on December 15.



