MediaTek Launches New Chipset to Accelerate the Growth of NB-IoT

Highly power efficient SoC designed with NB-IoT and GSM/GPRS Connectivity

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek has announced its newest chipset, MT2621, the industry's first dual-mode System-on-Chip (SoC) designed for Internet of Things (IoT) applications with both narrow band IoT (NB-IoT) Release 14 (R14) and GSM/GPRS connectivity. The highly power efficient MT2621 chipset brings dual-mode cellular technologies for IoT, and ensures lowest power consumption. It best supports the developments of a broad range of connected devices including fitness trackers and other wearables, IoT security sensors, smart meters and various industrial applications.

MT2621 features a highly integrated design with a complete connectivity platform that allows it to work with current GSM/GPRS as well as NB-IoT networks for excellent IoT coverage and phone call capability. The advanced connectivity features built into the MT2621 chipset meet the needs of cellular network infrastructure both GSM and future NB-IoT, which is set to fuel the next chapter of growth for the IoT market.

The new MT2621 requires only a single SIM and antenna to cover both cellular networks, with dual standby functionality (SSDS). This allows a single UICC and mobile number for both networks, even while operating simultaneously, resulting in a cost-efficient, simplified design that enables manufacturers to bring their devices to market faster. The chipset integrates a wideband front-end module that provides support for all ultra-low, low and mid bands across the globe.

At its core, the MT2621 is powered by an efficient Armv7 MCU paired with internal Flash and PSRAM. The chipset supports sight and sound interfaces for peripherals, and comes with built-in Bluetooth 4.2 for connecting to other devices nearby.

For additional details on the MediaTek MT2621, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/nbIot/mt2621

