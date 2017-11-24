

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are likely to open mixed on Friday taking cues from Asian peers. The trading would reflect the absence of overnight cues from Wall Street, which was closed for a public holiday, and Chinese markets, which is in focus following previous day's big sell-off.



Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Friday. The Japanese market, which resumed trading following the Labor Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, was up 0.12 percent.



In Greater China markets, stocks were mixed after Thursday's huge sell off. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was trading up 0.48 percent. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.01 percent.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was losing 0.13 percent, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index edged up 0.16 percent.



U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.



The major European markets closed mixed on Thursday amid thin trading volumes internationally. France's CAC rose 26.78 points or 0.5 percent to 5,379.54, while the UK's FTSE 100 edged down 1.78 points or 0.02 percent to 7,417.24 and Germany's DAX fell 6.49 points or 0.05 percent to 13,008.55.



In commodities, crude oil prices touched fresh two-year highs on Friday following the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada to the U.S.



On Friday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude was up 0.81 percent to $58.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Gold was trading at $1,290.70, down 0.12%.



In corporate news, Specialty chemicals company Clariant AG said Friday that its board approved the Executive Committee's proposal to update the company's strategy in order to further increase value creation. The company also said it has rejected Switzerland-based White Tale's demand for independent strategic review after meeting with the firm in order to identify possible ways to work together.



Rio Tinto And China's Sinosteel have agreed to extend Channar Mining joint venture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX