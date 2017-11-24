Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The Company informs that in accordance with the Law of Natural Gas of the Republic of Lithuania and taking into account the fact that a new supply company UAB Lietuvos dujos tiekimas will start supplying natural gas in the region of Druskininkai starting 1 January 2018, terminates the guaranteed natural gas supply to customers who have not entered into an agreement with the new supplier.



Guaranteed gas supply in Druskininkai city municipality was carried out by Company since 2016 November, when the gas supply operation was terminated by "Druskininkai dujos". The Company will continue the natural gas distribution services in Druskininkai municipality.



