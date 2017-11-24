Kamux Oyj: Kamux Oyj: CHANGES IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM

KAMUX CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 November 2017 09:45

CHANGES IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Kamux has appointed Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen (born 1987) Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Member of the Management Team.

Mr. Inkeroinen will be responsible for digital business development, overall customer experience and marketing. Mr. Inkeroinen joins Kamux from Power International AS where he currently holds the position of Head of Digital Commerce. Mr. Inkeroinen will start in his new position by 24 February 2018 at the latest.

"Mr. Inkeroinen is an expert in retail and digital business, and he has strong track record of major development projects accelerating sales growth in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. I am delighted that Mr. Inkeroinen will join Kamux and help us in developing digital services and customer experience further, "Juha Kalliokoski, CEO, says.

"Kamux has ambitious goals in digital business, and I am happy to give my input and help the company to reach its targets. I am excited about the possibility to get a chance to build the company's customer experience and digital processes", says Mr. Inkeroinen.

Ms. Satu Heikkilä, currently responsible for communications and marketing, continues as a Member of the Management Team as Communications Director with responsibility for the Group's investor and media relations.

Kamux Corporation

For more information:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Tel. +358 50 544 5538

Satu Heikkilä, Director of Marketing and Communications

Tel. +358 400 629 337

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company has 52 car showrooms totally in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 150,000 used cars. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. www.kamux.com

