SSH has made the next strategic move to accelerate its strategic transformation and strengthen its marketing by nominating Mr. Simo Karkkulainen as a new Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and signing a multi-year CMO-as-a-Service contract with Mr. Ari Vänttinen.



Mr. Simo Karkkulainen has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and a member of the executive management team. He will start in this position on December 1, 2017.



Simo brings to SSH over 18 years of experience from developing and leading digital marketing at companies like Leo Burnett, Isobar, Activeark JWT, Fonecta, Stonesoft, McAfee, Intel Security, and Comptel. Simo holds a degree from Helsinki Business College.



The unique blend of experience and know-how, Simo has gained while driving the digital transformation in several leading companies brings to SSH vital new skills and a fresh mindset for further developing SSH's digital marketing strategy, concepts, and execution.



Mr. Ari Vänttinen will serve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) on a multi-year CMO-as-a-Service contract. He will start in his new role on January 1, 2018 as an independent contractor. Ari is currently a member of the Board of Directors of SSH Communications Security and will also continue in this position.



Ari is a recognized leader in creating and managing world-class marketing strategies and organizations. He has worked for over two decades for category-defining companies like IDO, Nokia, Talent Vectia, Stonesoft, Intel Security, and Comptel. Immediately before joining SSH, Ari served as the CMO of Comptel. Ari holds a marketing management degree from the University of Tampere.



Ari will work closely with the executive management team of SSH to develop SSH into a world-class marketing organization and accelerate its digital transformation and new digital strategic direction. In his role as the CMO, he will report to the CEO, Ms. Kaisa Olkkonen.



Ms. Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer of SSH Communications Security says, "Ari and Simo bring to us a rare combination of creativity, strategic acumen, and experience from driving digital transformation in several world-class organizations. They will be key contributors in our strategic renewal process and I look forward to working together with them to take SSH to the next level in our digital strategy and marketing efforts."



The executive management team of SSH Communications Security is:



-- Kaisa Olkkonen; Chief Executive Officer -- Tatu Ylönen; Founder, SSH Fellow -- Markku Rossi; Chief Technology Officer -- Helena Kukkonen; Chief Financial Officer -- Chris Riley; President, US Operations -- Rami Raulas; Sales, EMEA and APAC -- Jussi Löppönen; Head of PrivX Business Program and Product Management -- Simo Karkkulainen; Chief Digital Officer -- Jussi Mononen; Business Development



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Kaisa Olkkonen CEO



For further information, please contact: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 8353440



