Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-11-24 09:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai.



On 23 November 2017 Šiauliu Bankas received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania indicating that the Board of the Bank of Lithuania passed a resolution on establishment of other systemically important institution buffers. Extra other systemically important institution buffer of 0.5 per cent from the total risk weighted exposure amount established to Šiauliu Bankas AB remains unchanged.



Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius



Deputy Chief Executive Officer Donatas Savickas provides additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595602.