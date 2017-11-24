Just after the conclusion of the BRICS Xiamen Summit, Xiamen was once again in the limelight when it launched the 2017 International Fashion Week on November 15-19. During the 2017 Xiamen International Fashion Week, a total of 83 events of 22 sorts were held, with participants coming from around the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Israel, Russia, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The 5-day 2017 Xiamen International Fashion Week attracted more than 250,000 on-site visitors and 10 million online viewings, fully demonstrating its expanded influence and popularity compared 200,000 on-site visitors and 2 million online viewings last year.

With the aid of the International Fashion Week, Duoqi International and Japanese joint-stock company f@ CO., LTD. will jointly carry out a transnational operation to sell Xiamen's exclusive garments; Xiamen Many Idea Interactive Co., Ltd. and FTV China (one of four major international fashion media) will make in-depth cooperation to promote and integrate domestic and international fashion resources.

Xiamen was once dubbed as "Antwerp of China" by insiders, and the five independent designers Wan Yifang, Sankuanz, Liu Xiaolu, Liu Yan and Yu Jing assimilated to the Antwerp Six.

Thanks to Xiamen International Fashion Week and Xiamen's unique ecological and industrial environment, an increasing number of well-known designers from China and the rest of the world, including Ji Wenbo, Zeng Fengfei, Liu Yong, Cai Meiyue, Xu Xinyin, Zheng Qinger, etc., have founded their own studios or companies in this city. Today, more designers believe Xiamen is an ideal place to pursue their fashion careers.

