

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Friday, the Federal Statistical Office is set to publish Swiss industrial output data for the third quarter.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the euro, it held steady.



The franc was worth 113.47 against the yen, 0.9819 against the greenback, 1.1633 against the euro and 1.3062 against the pound as of 3:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX