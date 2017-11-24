

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence weakened for the first time in five months in November, though slightly, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 14.5 in November from October's 11-month high of 14.8.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index strengthened to 7.8 in November from 6.3 in the previous month.



The survey revealed that consumers were slightly less afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.



The business confidence index fell to 16.2 in November from 16.9 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX