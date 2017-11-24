Nykredit/Totalkredit is opening a new 30Y fixed-rate 1.5% amortising bond from Capital Centre E.



Due to the recent price increases, the price of the 30 year 2% amortising bond is very close to 100 (par). Should the average price exceed 100, it will no longer be possible to issue loan offers based on this bond.



Demand for fixed-rate loans has generally been high over the past few years. A 1.5% bond will therefore now be opened in order to meet the demand for 30Y fixed-rate loans, also if the price of the 2% bond should go above 100.



The bond will fund new lending granted by Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.



Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14



