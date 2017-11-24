

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) announced Friday that Executive Chairman Manjit Wolstenholme has passed away suddenly on November 23.



The Board has appointed Malcolm Le May, currently the Senior Independent Director of the Company, as Interim Executive Chairman of Provident Financial with immediate effect.



Malcolm Le May said, 'We are deeply shocked and saddened. ...It was a great privilege to know her personally and to work alongside her over the last few years. She has shown exceptional leadership in stepping up to the role of Executive Chairman over the last few months.'



In London, Provident shares were trading at 903 pence, down 0.66 percent.



