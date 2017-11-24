LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) will publish its six-month report for the period May to October 2017 on December 8, 2017. Sectra invites analysts, investors and the media to attend a teleconference in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra, and Mats Franzén, CFO of Sectra, will present the interim report and answer any questions.

Publication of interim report: 8:00 a.m. December 8, 2017

Presentation/teleconference: 10:00 a.m. December 8, 2017

To participate, call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE +46856642690

UK +442030089801

US +18557532235

The presentation will be held in English and can also be followed online at www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Approximately 15 minutes before the start, a presentation (PDF document) will be available for download at www.sectra.se/irwebcast.

Sectra's financial calendar for the 2017/2018 fiscal year

December 8, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. : Six-month interim report

March 12, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

May 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Year-end report 2017/2018

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

Subscribe for information

To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via e-mail, please fill in your contact information at www.sectra.com/subscribe.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson

Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB

ph +46-13-23-52-04

e-mail info.investor@sectra.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-interim-report-on-december-8,c2399077