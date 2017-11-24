CRU Appoints Global and North American Senior Analyst for Aluminium

LONDON, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Wittbecker as a Senior Aluminium Analyst and Adviser for our Global and North American aluminium research. He will join CRU in January 2018, following his retirement from Alcoa Corporation at the end of 2017.

Greg brings over 44 years' experience in the aluminium and soft commodities industry both as an analyst, physical trader and risk manager.

Greg joined Alcoa in 2003 and has held various roles as Director of Business Development, Director Metal Recycling Strategy, and Vice-President of Marketing and Industry Analysis. In 2016, he became Vice-President and Managing Director, Alcoa Beijing Trading Company China, based in Shanghai. Prior to joining Alcoa, Greg held positions at Koch Supply & Trading, Wise Metals and Cargill.

CRU's Head of Aluminium, Paul Williams, says, "I am both excited and delighted to welcome Greg to CRU. Greg brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in our industry as well as an impressive reputation alongside his illustrious career. This will stand him in good stead as he helps CRU develop our research across the aluminium value chain, and especially within the key Chinese and North American markets."

Greg says, "I am excited to be collaborating with CRU as I enter a new chapter of my career in the industry. CRU has long been the gold standard by which commodity analysis is measured. I'm looking forward to contributing to that distinguished track record of excellence."

