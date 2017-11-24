Purple - WiFi Will Never Be the Same Again

MANCHESTER, England, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global analytics platform expands offering with revolutionary new product line.

Purple.ai, the leading global WiFi analytics and engagement platform for intelligent spaces has announced it will be expanding its offering by imminently introducing what they feel is the answer to portable WiFi. The company, which prides itself on developing intuitive, powerful WiFi insight for venues and physical spaces, will develop and manufacture their new offering in-house.

"We are thrilled to be able to release our new WiFi Umbrella and showcase our latest innovation to the world," says Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple. "Our mission as an organisation is to turn the world purple, which we can now do. Literally."

The WiFi Umbrella acts as an access point and will automatically connect to open hotspots as you roam, seamlessly passing Internet access on by broadcasting a private SSID that your phone can connect to. The signal is boosted by using its antenna ribs, waterproof hydrofoil and patented ConnectedCanopy (Connopy) technology, meaning you're always connected.

Designed to be vendor-agnostic, the WiFi Umbrella has been configured and designed to work in conjunction with all smart phones, tablets and laptops, across all operating systems.

It will officially go on sale on 24/11/2017 (Black Friday) at a one-day-only half price of £49.99 or $50.

Product Specification

Sartorial WiFi umbrella handmade in the UK

Wood handle crafted in UK

Press-stud tab closure

Length: 91cm/35.8in

Diameter: 107cm/42.1in

100% polyester

Handle: 100% wood

Made in the United Kingdom

About Purple

Purple is a UK-based technology firm founded in 2012. The company offers a WiFi platform through which businesses can surveil their customer's shopping patterns, habits and communicate with these customers through targeted messaging.

To learn more about WiFi Umbrella, Purple, or to book an interview, contact Dean Cookson at +44(0)333-101-4488 or email, dean.cookson@purplewifi.com, or visit the website at http://www.purple.ai/purple-rain