

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced Friday that it has acquired US-based start-up company Analytical Informatics, Inc. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.



With the deal, Philips aims to expand its current offerings and accelerate the roadmap for Philips Radiology Solutions.



Analytical Informatics was founded in 2011 as a University of Maryland, Baltimore start-up, when the company licensed technology from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.



Analytical Informatics' products and capabilities include vendor-agnostic, advanced workflow tools and applications. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Philips' PerformanceBridge portfolio of operational performance solutions to optimize assets, uptime, utilization, practice, compliance and staff at the imaging department and enterprise levels.



PerformanceBridge is a flexible portfolio of operational performance improvement solutions that support healthcare providers through a combination of technology, analytics, and on-site and professional services.



In Amsterdam, Philips shares were trading at 33.11 euros, down 0.63 percent.



