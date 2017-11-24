Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management November 24, 2017 11:00



S. Martti Niemi (M. Sc. (Econ.), born 1961) has been invited to become the Chief Executive Officer of Panostaja investment Suomen Helakeskus Oy. Niemi will assume his duties as CEO no later than December 15, 2017. Suomen Helakeskus Oy's current CEO Hannu Rantanen will continue in his position until the arrival of his new counterpart, after which he will leave the employment of Panostaja Group.



Niemi has wide-ranging experience in the management and development of wholesale businesses. Previously, he has worked as a management consultant and, among other posts, as the CEO of Lämpö-Tukku Oy and B&B Tools Finland Oy.



Panostaja Oyj



Juha Sarsama CEO



Further information:



CEO



Juha Sarsama



Panostaja Oyj



+358 (0)40 774 2099





