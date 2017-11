MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation eased to a year low in October, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Producer prices climbed at a slower pace of 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.5 percent rise in September. This was the slowest rate since November 2016.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased slightly to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in September.



Among components, energy logged the biggest annual growth of 4.1 percent, followed by a 4 percent rise in intermediate goods prices. At the same time, consumer goods prices gained 1.6 percent and capital goods prices by 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.8 percent in October after climbing 0.6 percent in September.



