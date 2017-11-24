

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey data is due. The confidence index is forecast to fall to 116.5 in November from 116.7 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the yen, it rose against the greenback. Against the franc, the currency held steady.



The euro was worth 132.04 against the yen, 1.1857 against the greenback, 1.1631 against the franc and 0.8899 against the pound at 3:55 am ET.



