As from November 28, 2017, subscription rights issued by SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 12, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: SOLT TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010599969 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146229 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from November 28, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: SOLT BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010599977 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146230 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.