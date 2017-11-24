Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: envion AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous envion AG appoints high profile team of advisors 2017-11-24 / 10:00 Press Release *envion AG appoints high profile team of advisors* *Baar/Zug (Switzerland) November 2017 - *envion, the Swiss start-up for mobile crypto mining solutions, has extended its team of advisors and won three renowned experts from science, business and politics: - *Prof. Friedbert Pflüger* Director of the European Centre of Energy and Resource Security at King's College, London, and Chairman of the German Internet Economy Foundation that promotes the digital agenda in the political space; he formerly served as a Secretary of State in the Ministry for Defense and runs now his consultancy Pflueger International. - *Prof. Thorsten Grenz* President of the Financial Expert Association of Germany, lectures at The University of Kiel; formerly Partner at the Private Equity Group 3i and CEO of Veolia Umweltservice. *- Prof. Philipp Sandner* Director of the Blockchain Center of the Frankfurt School of Economics - one of the most renowned experts in the German blockchain space; his research is focussing on blockchain applications in the industry and digital transformation in the fintech sector. The new advisors will support envion with their expertise in global energy markets blockchain and private equity. According to Prof. Pflüger, envion merges three strong trends, cryto currencies, blockchain and renewable energies, in a "potentially ground breaking business model". Prof. Grenz is convinced that "envion's decentrealized infrastructure offers interesting opportunities for investors that are open to innovation. *About envion AG* Envion is a German-Swiss startup that has developed a disruptive, patent-pending datacenter technology for crypto mining: a system of container-based mobile units that can be deployed right at the source of energy, at the PV park or the power plant, providing the flexibility that is needed in today's energy markets. envion has combined geographical flexibility with efficient cooling and created one of the most competitive data center operations currently on the market. The company starts its ICO on the 1st of December. Whitepaper: www.envion.org [1] Contact: ir@envion.org End of Corporate News 632379 2017-11-24 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88a3e42a447e71931965de1b616cf886&application_id=632379&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

