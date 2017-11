BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment improved further in November, reports said citing survey results from Ifo Institute on Friday.



The business confidence index rose to 117.5, while the score was forecast to remain unchanged at October's initially estimated value of 116.7.



Meanwhile, the current conditions index came in at 124.4, below the forecast of 125.0.



At the same time, the expectations index climbed to 111 in November versus the expected score of 108.8.



