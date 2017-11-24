Speedcast Upgrades Global Infrastructure to Create the Largest and Most Robust Network in the Maritime and Offshore Market

Highly-Redundant Global Network Designed by Merging Infrastructure from Formerly Acquired Companies and Implementing Next-Generation Technologies

SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has finalized upgrades to its global network in coverage and ground infrastructure, providing the most robust network serving the Maritime and Offshore industry today.

Enhanced Global Ku- band Network

Achieved by investments in Ku-band infrastructure and merging of network assets from previous acquisitions, Speedcast's new Ku-band network provides vessels and offshore assets access to the largest global system of satellites available, combining wide beam satellites for coverage and narrower higher throughput beams for better efficiency and bigger bandwidth. The enhanced redundancy of multiple satellites covering key maritime and offshore regions ensures service delivery to customers is of the highest quality to meet demanding bandwidth and reliability requirements anywhere in the world.

Flexibility and Redundancy

The size of the new Speedcast network with over 25 satellites and many more beams enables customers with increased bandwidth needs to significantly upgrade their dedicated or shared bandwidth on a short-term basis. This flexibility allows customers to meet their dynamic business needs and the redundancy of beams guarantees the user experience is consistent globally.

Upgraded Security and Firewalls

Speedcast's cyber security and firewall infrastructure has been upgraded to offer the most secure services of its kind through consistent testing and compliance requirement checks. The company has deployed the next generation of software within its global network to enable full management of content and application filtering requirements. Customers are able to block access to specified websites while onboard and prevent unauthorized access to business networks across entire fleets. Speedcast was the first satellite provider to obtain the cyber security certification from the Global VSAT Forum and performs regular testing, ensuring the security and full compliance of its global network.

Fully-managed MPLS network

Speedcast has implemented its own fully managed MPLS Network to deliver all traffic, independent of third parties, and allowing for full control over key performance indicators such as latency and jitter. This ensures the highest rate of delivery and the greatest assurance of quality and SLAs.

Flexible VPN

Speedcast provides more flexibility with routing protocols and lesser restrictions on IP configuration to create a connection between vessels, offshore assets and company headquarters that acts just like an extension of the company's network.

Most Local Points of Presence (POPs) and Voice Platform

Speedcast now provides the most local break out points globally, allowing for local IP addressing and regional redundancy, bringing the user experience closer to home. Speedcast has also deployed a carrier-grade platform on its core voice network, providing local phone numbers from over 60 countries, toll-free access, voice mail, call forwarding and other features, all while reducing latency and avoiding down time during security and maintenance checks.

"I am proud to see Speedcast deliver this industry-leading network to our customers in Maritime and Energy," says Speedcast CEO PJ Beylier. "We have worked diligently to merge the infrastructures from our previously acquired companies and make the necessary improvements to supply our customers with one truly global network providing seamless, secure connectivity for any requirement. Customers can now enjoy the largest and most redundant single network available today, one that is ready to scale with their businesses."

The new Speedcast network is available immediately and will service all offshore, yachting, and fishing regions, as well as shipping and cruise routes.

