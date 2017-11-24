Unily Scores with Premier League Team Southampton Football Club

LONDON, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Unily, the leading cloud intranet platform has been chosen by one of the founding members of the Premier League, Southampton FC, to connect its world-renowned team.

Saints, as they are known by supporters, chose Unily to support better connectivity for employees across four locations, including the famous St Mary's Stadium and their Staplewood training ground. The new mobile-first intranet platform is paramount to ensuring that Saints can effectively communicate with and support all employees both home and away.

"We are delighted to be supporting Southampton's team to help them achieve more through digital collaboration and communication," said Paul Jackson, Managing Director, BrightStarr.

"Saints are the third Premier League Club to choose Unily which is testament to the platform's ability to support some of the world's best known brands," said William Saville, Co-Founder, BrightStarr.

The new platform will support Saints' values of creativity, unity, accountability, aspiration and respect in the following ways:

Keep staff engaged and informed with communications transitioned from all-company emails to a mobile-friendly and personalised platform highlighting news, events, insights, videos and more.

with communications transitioned from all-company emails to a mobile-friendly and personalised platform highlighting news, events, insights, videos and more. Enable feedback and participation with new mobile-friendly enterprise social tools inspiring employees to share, discuss and debate latest news and events.

with new mobile-friendly enterprise social tools inspiring employees to share, discuss and debate latest news and events. Unite and drive adoption of Office 365 tools with SharePoint, OneDrive, Skype, Outlook and more seamlessly integrated into the platform making functionality more understandable.

with SharePoint, OneDrive, Skype, Outlook and more seamlessly integrated into the platform making functionality more understandable. Kick-start collaboration with online digital channels created for public, social and private groups who require a space to share information, work together on documents and generate new ideas.

with online digital channels created for public, social and private groups who require a space to share information, work together on documents and generate new ideas. Act as the gateway to the rest of the digital workplace by linking to and integrating with other essential applications like Workday.

by linking to and integrating with other essential applications like Workday. Enhance the brand internally with the platform designed to Saints' exacting guidelines.

"Here at Southampton Football Club we know that communication is key to success, both on and off the pitch. Following consistent feedback from our staff we undertook thorough research of the market and agreed that the Unily product was exactly what we'd been looking for."

"We're looking forward to launching their innovative product to all Saints employees and are confident that it will give us an effective communications channel that will be embraced by staff working at all of our sites, as well as those working remotely," said James Searle, Internal Communications Manager.

About Southampton FC

Founded in 1885, Southampton Football Club has had a great history. As one of the leading Premier League clubs in England, it works hard to maintain performance across its organisation at all levels. As well as its own success on the pitch, Southampton's successful academy has produced talents who are now international regulars. These include Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott, Luke Shaw and Gareth Bale. The club has enjoyed four consecutive top ten Premier League finishes as well as reaching last year's League Cup Final at Wembley.

For more information visit www.southamptonfc.com.

About Unily

Unily is the award-winning intranet-as-a-service from award-winning consultancy BrightStarr. Designed from the ground up to improve organisational productivity, efficiency and engagement, Unily gives workforces with the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere. After a decade of custom intranet engagements, BrightStarr recognised that most organisations have similar core requirements. Unily incorporates them all-and much more-in a custom-built and standalone platform that can be deployed in weeks.

For more information visit www.unily.com.

