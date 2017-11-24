DERMALOG Shows Award-winning Multi-biometrics at Trustech 2017

CANNES, France, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biometrics plays an increasingly important role in our everyday lives. For example, more and more people are using their fingers or their faces to unlock their own cell phones. This is not only safer, but also much faster and more comfortable than entering a PIN. In order to improve the reliability of biometric recognition, it has become possible to combine several features such as fingerprints, facial geometry and iris texture. The so-called multimodal biometrics has become one of the most important trends in person identification.

DERMALOG, Germany's leading provider of biometric solutions, will show the latest technology in multi-biometrics at this year's Trustech in Cannes. The Hamburg-based company has developed an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) that simultaneously compares finger, face and eye data for maximum accuracy.

DERMALOG just received the German Business Award 2017 in the category "Most Advanced Identification Software" for its ABIS. Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG, said, "Multi-biometrics, the combination of two or more biometric characteristics, is currently on the rise. With its ABIS, DERMALOG positions itself as an innovation leader and offers the next level of secure identification." The company's system is already in use around the world, in banking and border control as well as in issuing official documents such as passports and driver's licenses.

DERMALOG will be exhibiting at Trustech 2017 on the "Riviera" level, booth L 020. For further information regarding the company's innovative products and solutions visit http://www.dermalog.com.

