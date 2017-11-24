TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 24, 2017 at 12:15 p.m.



Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act



On November 24, 2017, Technopolis Plc received a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the flagging notification, the total ownership in Technopolis Plc held by Olofsgård Invest Ab increased on November 24, 2017 to 24,574,470 shares thus totaling 15.48 per cent of all shares in Technopolis Plc.



Technopolis Plc has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total amount of shares is 158,793,662.



Additional information:



Minna Karttunen Head of IR Technopolis Plc +358 40 513 3225 Minna.Karttunen@technopolis.fi



